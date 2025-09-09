Amundi Purchases 222,939 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Amundi raised its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,939 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $25,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,163,000 after acquiring an additional 788,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,292,000 after acquiring an additional 192,458 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,473 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,295,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,861,000 after acquiring an additional 90,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 2.5%

BROS stock opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 136.82, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.64. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $81,486,678.07. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. The trade was a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882 over the last three months. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BROS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Melius Research raised Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.06.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

