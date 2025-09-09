Amundi Purchases 44,954 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG

Amundi raised its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,954 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.31% of West Fraser Timber worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 26.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 56,964 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $756,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 25.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of WFG opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.15. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.63 and a 12-month high of $102.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. Research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.14%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

