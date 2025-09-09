Amundi Purchases 693,683 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. $SBLK

Amundi grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 693,683 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.59% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $26,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 0.7%

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

