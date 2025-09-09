Amundi Raises Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,834 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.25% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $21,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,600 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,877,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,403.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,477,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,781,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.