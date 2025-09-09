Amundi Reduces Stock Position in BanColombia S.A. $CIB

Amundi lowered its position in shares of BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in BanColombia were worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BanColombia by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BanColombia by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in BanColombia in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BanColombia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BanColombia by 4,011.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 31,652 shares in the last quarter.

BanColombia Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BanColombia stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. BanColombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BanColombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. BanColombia had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BanColombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BanColombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of BanColombia in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BanColombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BanColombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

About BanColombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

