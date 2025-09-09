Amundi Reduces Stock Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Amundi decreased its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Chemed were worth $19,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,443.30. This represents a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $464.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $408.42 and a 1-year high of $623.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.44.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.02 by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.25.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

