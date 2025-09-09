Amundi Sells 12,676 Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Amundi cut its position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $24,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 3,846.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

BioNTech Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.21.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $306.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

