Amundi Sells 16,492 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Amundi reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $22,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR opened at $128.08 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.51 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.88.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

