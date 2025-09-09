Amundi Sells 21,100 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Amundi lowered its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $27,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,127.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

INSP opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day moving average is $137.15.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,129.13. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on INSP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $233.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $174.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

