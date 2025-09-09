Amundi Sells 2,277 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Amundi trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.15% of Fidelity National Financial worth $27,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

