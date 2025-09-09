Amundi Sells 289,018 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Amundi decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,018 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,036,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,106,000 after purchasing an additional 193,196 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,277,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,764,000 after purchasing an additional 211,641 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,914,000 after purchasing an additional 425,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

