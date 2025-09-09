Amundi Sells 312,887 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Amundi trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,887 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.17% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 39.0% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,378,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,524 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $26,130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $2,703,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,442,000.
FYBR stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38.
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
