Amundi Sells 32,308 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

Amundi lessened its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,308 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.17% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera worth $18,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,523,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,096,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter valued at $39,154,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 4th quarter worth $35,832,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Quimica y Minera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $47.51.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

