Amundi Sells 33,597 Shares of TELUS Corporation $TU

Amundi decreased its holdings in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,597 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in TELUS were worth $19,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 8.0% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 71.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. TELUS Corporation has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.67%.The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. TELUS’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3019 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 263.04%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

