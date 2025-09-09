Amundi Sells 416,519 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Amundi decreased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 416,519 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $17,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $441.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

