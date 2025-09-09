Amundi Sells 5,891 Shares of American States Water Company $AWR

Amundi cut its position in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.64% of American States Water worth $19,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American States Water by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWR opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. American States Water Company has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.The company had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

