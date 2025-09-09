Amundi Trims Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,554 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,684,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,146,000 after buying an additional 734,104 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 52.6% in the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 3,467,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after buying an additional 1,194,500 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 202.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 286,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 191,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.42 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

