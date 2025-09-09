Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 236,200 shares, agrowthof33.3% from the July 31st total of 177,200 shares. Currently,1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently,1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOMR shares. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a $10.50 price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Insider Activity at Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 595,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $5,801,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,134,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,308,547.50. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 423,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 53,463 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 224,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 138,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 196,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AOMR opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

