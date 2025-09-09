APA Corporation $APA Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of APA worth $24,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3,303.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 260,313 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 34.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 68,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 2,709.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens began coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on APA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

APA Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:APA opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. APA Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.APA’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

