AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 128,880 Shares of Greif, Inc. $GEF

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128,880 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $20,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 104.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Greif by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Greif to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Greif from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Greif from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $136,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 70,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,585.36. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,631.76. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,741 shares of company stock worth $4,475,752 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $73.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Greif had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 3.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Greif’s payout ratio is 71.11%.

About Greif

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.