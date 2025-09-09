AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,977 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $18,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 123.1% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in LPL Financial by 234.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,836. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,080 shares of company stock worth $1,163,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $340.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.46. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.41 and a 1 year high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

