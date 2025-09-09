AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,265 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Watts Water Technologies worth $22,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,804,000 after acquiring an additional 386,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,708,000 after acquiring an additional 273,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,199,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 36,711.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total transaction of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,693.30. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of WTS opened at $283.29 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.59 and a 1 year high of $285.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

