AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $20,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE CSL opened at $392.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

