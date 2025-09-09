AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 724,576 Shares of Cadence Bank $CADE

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1,802.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724,576 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $22,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.