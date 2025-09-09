AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in F.N.B. Corporation $FNB

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of F.N.B. worth $25,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 28,570 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,990,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. F.N.B. Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

