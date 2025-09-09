AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 10,765 Shares of Kellanova $K

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $22,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in Kellanova by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,145,846 shares of company stock worth $91,267,778. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on K. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.