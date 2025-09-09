AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 209,326 Shares of Match Group Inc. $MTCH

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,326 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Match Group worth $22,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,824 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,321,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,565,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,509 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,573,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,880,000 after purchasing an additional 506,763 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,281,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. Match Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $203,796.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,979.08. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,964.80. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,454 shares of company stock worth $907,839. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

