AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 271,473 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 211.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,473 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $26,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,479,000 after acquiring an additional 278,193 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 33.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 145,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.05.

View Our Latest Report on ELS

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.