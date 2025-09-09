AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 594,311 Shares of Alcoa $AA

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 370.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $22,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Alcoa by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.