AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 921 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $23,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,935 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,989,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 837,668 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 693,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 636,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,488,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $589,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 234,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,112.40. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,385.93. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.