AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $27,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,655,000 after purchasing an additional 764,573 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,473,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,303,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,512,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,973,000 after acquiring an additional 29,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hologic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,331,000 after buying an additional 213,366 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

