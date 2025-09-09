AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,008 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Boston Beer worth $27,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,916.60. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $225.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $185.34 and a one year high of $329.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.17.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.08. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm had revenue of $587.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.09.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

