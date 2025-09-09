AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $21,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,913,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,183,000 after purchasing an additional 363,681 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 10.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,723,000 after buying an additional 234,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,487,000 after buying an additional 353,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.08 per share, with a total value of $151,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 635,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,782,332.80. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,502.56. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,700 shares of company stock worth $555,926 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.7%

ADC opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 182.74%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

