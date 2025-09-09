AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,840 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $26,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 32,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 56,433 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 79,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 438,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,743,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $94.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%.The firm had revenue of $971.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 96.05%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $195,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,444. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

