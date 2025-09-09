AQR Capital Management LLC Has $19.03 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS stock opened at $609.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $596.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.21.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

