AQR Capital Management LLC Has $19.55 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 382.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108,134 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $19,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,814,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 271,521 shares in the last quarter. Family Office Research LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% during the first quarter. Family Office Research LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 174,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 143,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

