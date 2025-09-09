AQR Capital Management LLC Has $19.77 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,648 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $19,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,611,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,521,000 after purchasing an additional 230,236 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,487,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500,635 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,923,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,785,000 after purchasing an additional 827,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,502,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:KRC opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.