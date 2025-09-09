AQR Capital Management LLC Has $20.21 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 71.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 208,891 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $20,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 100,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $89,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,557,336.95. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,429,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. B. Riley began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.65.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 0.67. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

