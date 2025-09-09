AQR Capital Management LLC Has $21.53 Million Holdings in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 3,222.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 522,910 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Range Resources worth $21,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 83,353 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Range Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Range Resources by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 14,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank set a $46.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of RRC stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.55. Range Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

