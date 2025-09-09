AQR Capital Management LLC Has $21.98 Million Stock Position in Coty $COTY

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 456.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,063,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333,511 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Coty worth $21,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Coty by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 477,626 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Coty by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,981,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 214,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 84,298 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Coty has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, insider Kristin Blazewicz acquired 29,400 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 829,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,310.60. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 260,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $1,019,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,127,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,938,961.12. This trade represents a 0.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 334,900 shares of company stock worth $1,321,840. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

