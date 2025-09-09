AQR Capital Management LLC Has $22.36 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $22,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 596.3% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 38,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 315.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 67,173 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $151.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $140.71 and a one year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

