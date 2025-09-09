AQR Capital Management LLC Has $24.47 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,183 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $24,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Envista by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 14.4% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $682.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.21 million. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Envista from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Envista

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.