AQR Capital Management LLC Has $24.87 Million Holdings in Parsons Corporation $PSN

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $24,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Parsons by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.5% during the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parsons from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.70.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46. Parsons Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

