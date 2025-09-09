AQR Capital Management LLC Has $24.92 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,348 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $24,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in AMETEK by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in AMETEK by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.45.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $188.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average of $177.00. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

