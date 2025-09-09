AQR Capital Management LLC Has $26.47 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,861 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $26,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $759.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $732.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.57. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $773.30.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,060. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

