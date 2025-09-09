AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Service Corporation International $SCI

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1,040.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Service Corporation International worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 225.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 87.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Service Corporation International in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Service Corporation International in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 127.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SCI opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Service Corporation International has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 12.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Corporation International news, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 56,100 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $4,295,577.00. Following the sale, the president owned 295,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,602,851.44. The trade was a 15.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,850 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $632,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,692.80. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,082 shares of company stock worth $20,117,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

