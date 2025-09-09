AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $27,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 9,453.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 395,991 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,540,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,853,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Graco by 225.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 223,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 154,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2,474.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 128,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 123,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

