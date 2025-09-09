AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,323 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 66,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $22,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.1%

DKS stock opened at $223.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $8,217,160.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $61,371,954.20. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy purchased 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.99 per share, with a total value of $249,587.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,299.52. The trade was a 26.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

