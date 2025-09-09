AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Organon & Co. $OGN

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,535 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Organon & Co. worth $19,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,914,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,559,000 after acquiring an additional 290,134 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of OGN opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 163.88% and a net margin of 11.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

