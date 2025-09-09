AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,130,221 Shares of Unity Software Inc. $U

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 5,215.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130,221 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Unity Software worth $22,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in Unity Software by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 9,430,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,572 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $47,648,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $43,265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,964,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3,843.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,070 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 189,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,560.89. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $5,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,948,146 shares in the company, valued at $73,542,511.50. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,485 shares of company stock worth $22,467,277. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on U. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Unity Software Price Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The firm had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

